May 11, 2022 21:48 IST

HYDERABAD

Telangana recorded another 46 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as 14,586 samples were put to test. Results of 755 persons were awaited.

The new infections, which pushed up the cumulative case tally to 7,92,435, included 30 from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region.

Of the total cases, 391 were active as of Wednesday evening.