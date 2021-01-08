State adds 379 more COVID cases

Telangana recorded 379 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total to 2,88,789. While 41,246 people were examined, results of 453 were awaited. Three more patients died.

The new 379 cases include 71 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 37 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 36 from Rangareddy, and 19 from Karimnagar. The lowest of one case was recorded in Narayanpet.

From March 2 to January 6, a total of 71,45,613 samples were tested and 2,88,789 were detected with coronavirus. Out of the total cases, 5,053 were active cases, 2,82,177 have recovered and 1,559 have died.