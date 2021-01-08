State adds 379 more COVID cases

Telangana recorded 379 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total to 2,88,789. While 41,246 people were examined, results of 453 were awaited. Three more patients died.
The new 379 cases include 71 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 37 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 36 from Rangareddy, and 19 from Karimnagar. The lowest of one case was recorded in Narayanpet.
From March 2 to January 6, a total of 71,45,613 samples were tested and 2,88,789 were detected with coronavirus. Out of the total cases, 5,053 were active cases, 2,82,177 have recovered and 1,559 have died.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath