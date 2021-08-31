State adds 338 cases to coronavirus tally

HYDERABAD

31 August 2021 20:37 IST

Telangana recorded 338 cases of COVID-19 and one death on Tuesday, taking the total to 6,58,054 and death toll to 3,873. While 74,207 samples were examined, results of 1,639 were awaited.

The new infections include 84 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, 30 from Karimnagar, 27 from Warangal Urban, and 21 each from Nalgonda and Rangareddy. No case was recorded in Vikarabad or Narayanpet on the day.

The State’s active caseload as of Tuesday evening stood at 5,864.

Advertising

Advertising