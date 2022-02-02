Telangana adds 2,646 infections to COVID tally, three deaths recorded

Hyderabad

02 February 2022 23:33 IST

Daily caseload below 3,000 over past four days

For the past four days, Telangana has registered less than 3,000 COVID-19 cases every day. Of 88,206 samples tested on Wednesday, 2,646 turned up positive while the results of 2,452 were awaited.

The new infections included 747 from Greater Hyderabad region, 177 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 134 from Rangareddy, 114 from Hanamkonda and 102 from Karimnagar. The case tally stands at 7,69,407. Three patients died on the day, taking the death toll to 4,094.

