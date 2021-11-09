State adds 173 cases to COVID tally

HYDERABAD

09 November 2021 20:30 IST

The State recorded 173 new cases of COVID-19 and one fatality on Tuesday, taking the infection total to 6,72,823 and death toll to 3,968.

While 40,797 samples were examined, results of 1,661 were awaited.

The new 173 infections included 61 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, 13 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, and 12 each from Rangareddy and Karimnagar. No infection was detected in eight districts.

Advertising

Advertising

Of the total cases, 3,754 were active as of Tuesday evening.