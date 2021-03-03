State adds 168 more cases to COVID tally

Telangana recorded 168 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total to 2,99,254. While 40,444 people were examined, results of 786 were awaited. No death was reported, keeping the toll unchanged at 1,635.

The new cases include 29 from Greater Hyderabad, 15 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 13 from Rangareddy and 10 from Karimnagar. No cases were logged in Mulugu, Mahabubabad, KB Asifabad, and Jangaon.

Of the total cases, 1,912 are active while 2,95,707 have recovered.