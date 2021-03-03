Telangana

State adds 168 more cases to COVID tally

Telangana recorded 168 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total to 2,99,254. While 40,444 people were examined, results of 786 were awaited. No death was reported, keeping the toll unchanged at 1,635.

The new cases include 29 from Greater Hyderabad, 15 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 13 from Rangareddy and 10 from Karimnagar. No cases were logged in Mulugu, Mahabubabad, KB Asifabad, and Jangaon.

Of the total cases, 1,912 are active while 2,95,707 have recovered.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 3, 2021 11:50:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/state-adds-168-more-cases-to-covid-tally/article33983440.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY