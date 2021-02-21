State achieves 100% tap water supply to schools, anganwadis

HYDERABAD

Centre urged to release assistance for projects like Mission Bhagiratha liberally

Adding another feather in its cap, Telangana has joined the group of States which ensured tap water connections to all schools and anganwadi centres (AWCs) spread across the State.

The State was the first in the country to provide tap water connections to 100% households and the achievement was acknowledged by the Centre a few days ago. Works on providing tap water connection to schools, anganwadi centres and ashramshalas was taken up under the 100-day special campaign of the Ministry of Jal Shakti under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

The programme was launched by the Union Government acknowledging the need of potable piped water to children as they were more susceptible to water borne diseases as also the need for repeated hand washing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. Telangana was among the group of States including Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Haryana and Tamil Nadu which reported provision of tap water in all schools and AWCs while Punjab reported provision of piped water supply in all schools.

According to an official release, concerted efforts had been made to make provision of potable drinking water supply to schools, AWCs and ashramshalas under the campaign. So far, 1.82 lakh grey water management structures and 1.42 lakh rain water harvesting structures have been constructed in schools and AWCs. In all, 5.21 lakh schools and 4.71 lakh AWCs had been provided with piped water supply and around 8.24 lakh assets in these institutions have been geo-tagged.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister E. Dayakar Rao expressed happiness over the recognition given to the State and said the credit for the achievement would go to Mission Bhagiratha, a brainchild of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. The State had already achieved the significant milestone of providing fluoride free water through piped water connections in the vulnerable areas.

The Minister, at the same time, wanted the Centre to release assistance for projects like Mission Bhagiratha liberally in addition to the recognition being given to the State’s efforts.