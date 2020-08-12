Startup test-fires upper stage rocket engine

Skyroot, a city-based aerospace startup, on Wednesday announced that it had successfully test-fired an upper-stage rocket engine.

The startup took to Twitter to make the announcement. “No better day than Dr. Vikram Sarabhai's birthday to announce our successful test-firing of our Vikram-1 Launch vehicle’s upper stage Engine-Raman. Four Raman engines with multi-start capability produce a thrust of 3.4kN and inserts multiple satellites into orbit,” it tweeted.

Skyroot was founded by Indian Space Research Organisation’s rocket design centre. Its founders are Pawan Kumar Chandana, a former engineer with Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre at the ISRO, and Naga Bharat Daka.

According to Skyroot’s website, the startup is engaged in developing the Vikram series of launch vehicles — Vikram-I, Vikram-II and Vikram-III.