Startup launcher programme in Hyderabad invites applications

June 06, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

ASPIRE at University of Hyderabad (UoH) and The Entrepreneur Zone (TEZ), a startup accelerator, has invited applications for a startup launcher programme, which facilitates funding for startups and help them launch and grow.

This is part of the Cohort 22, and the programme has so far supported around 300 founders and their teams as well as helped many student entrepreneurs build campus startups. The weekend programme, which runs for three months, comprises masterclasses (36 hours) and one-on-one mentorship (both online and offline).

The programme covers idea validation; customer discovery; business modelling; product development; regulation and compliance; go-to-market strategy; finance and funding; and business plan and pitch deck. Researchers, innovators, students, small and medium enterprises, professionals, techies, consultants, etc., with a concrete business idea or having already started up, qualify for the programme.

The programme will begin on June 24 and runs through September 9. Selection will be on the basis of the business/idea presented. The last date for receiving applications is June 16, according to a press release on Tuesday.

Apply through website: tezaccelator.com (by clicking on Cohort 22, Startup Launcher programme). For any information or support write to tez.co.in@gmail.com or call 7660857600.

