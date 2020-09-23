Start seed production: Finance Minister

SIDDIPET

23 September 2020 23:29 IST

Harish Rao tells representatives of companies in Siddipet

Minister T. Harish Rao called upon the representatives of seed companies to commence production in the district. Mr. Harish Rao along with Collector P. Venkatarami Reddy held a meeting with officials of Agriculture, Seed Development Corporation, Horticulture and representatives of seed production companies at Ranganaiksagar on Wednesday.

“The moisture conditions have improved in the district with the establishment of five reservoirs. Abundant ground water is available. About 100 tmcft water will be in store, hence there will be no problem for irrigation even during severe summer. While cultivation has been taking place on 5 lakh acres, seed production is in place for about 1,500 acres by the Seed Development Corporation, and on 25,000 acres by different seed production companies. Twenty-five seed processing plants and three cold storage units are available in the district. The Union government has recently announced that Siddipet district is suitable for oil palm production,” said Mr. Rao. He has suggested the representatives of companies to adopt villages and start production, stating that villages will be allotted based on the requirement.

Mr. Reddy said that about 46,000 acres of land was acquired for the construction of irrigation projects and another 6,000 acres would be acquired for canals. Informing that construction of main canals and distributory canals is completed, he said that sub-canals will also be completed in the next six months.

