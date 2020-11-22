Telangana

Start registrations immediately

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has directed officials to commence registration of non-agricultural properties by Dharani portal as soon as the High Court lifted the stay in the matter.

The government had given a comprehensive explanation on the issues raised by court, he told an official meeting on Sunday.

Since the case was listed for hearing by court on November 23, he asked officials to be prepared to launch registrations on November 25.

He asserted that no one had discretionary power to alter the market values of non-agricultural properties in villages and towns as fixed by officials State-wide recently.

