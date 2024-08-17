Start accepting Revanth’s success on farm loan waiver: Jagga Reddy tells KTR and Harish Rao

TPCC working president T. Jayaprakash Reddy aka Jagga Reddy said that BRS leaders K.T. Rama Rao and T. Harish Rao were unable to digest the fact that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was getting accolades for waiving off crop loans up to ₹2 lakh, never before in history.

“They need to digest the fact that the promise has been kept and that too in such a short time,” Mr. Reddy said at a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday night. He mocked the BRS leaders saying they would never understand its importance as they could not even waive ₹1 lakh loans in 10 years but the Congress pulled it off in just 8 months.

In response to KTR’s comments that he would visit Mr. Revanth Reddy’s constituency Kodangal to verify crop loan waiver success, he said that Kodangal could be postponed and he was ready to go with KTR and Mr. Harish Rao to their respective constituencies.

“If you consider me a novice and not up to your level, I will request senior ministers like Uttam Kumar Reddy and Sridhar Babu to visit along with you,” he said, reminding that he was a working president of the party just like KTR. “I am also a three-time MLA and a senior politician.”

He said after the BRS defeat in Assembly and Parliament elections, both the leaders were drifting aimlessly like a cut-off kite. He reminded how the BRS had created a police state and the Congress was allowing protests democratically.

