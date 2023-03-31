Stanley Women’s Engg College bags DST project

March 31, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST

Stanley College of Engineering and Technology for Women has been granted a prestigious research project on “IoT Based Land Slide and Slope Monitoring System for Mines” by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, under DST-SYST scheme. The project will be headed by Dr. Guntha Karthik, associate professor in the Department of Electronics Communication, and the college will initially get ₹48 lakh for the project. College correspondent Krishna Rao Kodali said that a private college bagging such a coveted project is a rarity and said it reflects the quality of research encouraged in the college.