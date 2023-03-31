HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Stanley Women’s Engg College bags DST project

March 31, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST

Ravikanth Reddy R 6731

Stanley College of Engineering and Technology for Women has been granted a prestigious research project on “IoT Based Land Slide and Slope Monitoring System for Mines” by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, under DST-SYST scheme. The project will be headed by Dr. Guntha Karthik, associate professor in the Department of Electronics Communication, and the college will initially get ₹48 lakh for the project. College correspondent Krishna Rao Kodali said that a private college bagging such a coveted project is a rarity and said it reflects the quality of research encouraged in the college.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.