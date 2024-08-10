Stanford Byers Center for Biodesign keen to partner with Telangana

Integrating Stanford University’s globally renowned bio-design innovation process into the Telangana State’s academic and healthcare ecosystems was discussed between a high-level delegation, led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and the Minister for Industries and Commerce D. Sridhar Babu and senior representatives of the Stanford Byers Center for Biodesign at Stanford University on Friday (August 9).

The meeting also explored potential collaborations in healthcare innovation, education, and skill development. The delegation discussed areas of mutual interest, including partnerships in establishing the upcoming Young India Skills University and the new Life Sciences University in Telangana.

The team from the Stanford Byers Center for Biodesign led by Dr. Anurag Mairal and Dr. Josh Makower presented a letter to the Chief Minister expressing keen interest in collaborating with the Government of Telangana. In his letter, Dr. Josh Makower stated that the Telangana government’s focus on developing a large medical device industry that provides high-value employment opportunities for the people of Telangana is clear from the ongoing support of medical device education, innovation and manufacturing.

Mr. Revanth Reddy expressed his vision for the collaboration stating how Telangana wants to partner with global leaders like Stanford Biodesign to equip youngsters with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in the rapidly evolving healthcare sector. “This collaboration will not only benefit our state but also contribute to the global community by developing innovative healthcare solutions.”

Mr. Sridhar Babu, highlighted the potential impact of the collaboration, saying, “Stanford Biodesign’s expertise in identifying unmet clinical needs and developing cutting-edge solutions aligns perfectly with our objectives for the Young India Skills University and the Life Sciences University.” He further said the collaboration can create a robust ecosystem that fosters innovation, nurtures talent, and accelerates the growth of life sciences and healthcare industries in Telangana.

The meeting also covered discussions on knowledge exchange programmes, joint research initiatives, and the possibility of establishing a satellite centre for Stanford Biodesign in Telangana.