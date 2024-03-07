Standing committee gives go ahead for GIS-based property/utility survey

March 07, 2024 12:03 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - HYDERABAD

A GIS (Geographic Information Systems)-based survey for mapping of over-the-ground properties and under-the-ground utilities in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMS) limits has received nod from the newly formed standing committee during its first meeting on Wednesday.

The survey, on the cards for a decade, is envisaged to apprise the corporation of all the property details, along with their measurements, number of floors and usage, so that a reliable database can be put together for assessment of property tax, and trade license fee. An understanding of the underground utilities in the city will help future projects of GHMC.

A recommendation was made by the committee during the meeting, for administrative sanction of over ₹3.97 crore for utility shifting in order to facilitate the high-level bridge on the Musi river at Musarambagh. The committee meeting chaired by Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, has also decided to meet every Thursday post Parliament elections, a statement from GHMC informed.

Approval was granted for upgrading the 1200 mm-diameter pipeline proposed earlier for stormwater drainage of Yellammacheruvu in Kukatpally to 1600 mm diameter, at the same cost of ₹2.74 crore, and and additional ₹10.52 lakh was approved as per the revised estimates for stormwater drain between Bairamalguda Tank and Saroornagar Tank.

Extensions were approved for development and beautification works by private agencies which adopted various lakes in city under their corporate social responsibility initiatives. The lakes include Ranglalkunta of Nanakramguda, Kothacheruvu in Hafeezpet, and Mullahkatwa lake in Musapet.

Permission has been granted to the GHMC commissioner to enter into MoUs with the NGOs Dhruvansh and Nirman, towards revival and maintenance of Barlakunta lake in Gachibowli and Nerellakunta lake of Kothaguda respectively for two years. Two ad hoc committees to pore over irregularities in Sanitation and Advertisements, which were recommended by the GHMC council in its recent meeting, were ratified by the committee on post facto basis.

