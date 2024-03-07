GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Standing committee gives go ahead for GIS-based property/utility survey

March 07, 2024 12:03 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A GIS (Geographic Information Systems)-based survey for mapping of over-the-ground properties and under-the-ground utilities in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMS) limits has received nod from the newly formed standing committee during its first meeting on Wednesday.

The survey, on the cards for a decade, is envisaged to apprise the corporation of all the property details, along with their measurements, number of floors and usage, so that a reliable database can be put together for assessment of property tax, and trade license fee. An understanding of the underground utilities in the city will help future projects of GHMC.

A recommendation was made by the committee during the meeting, for administrative sanction of over ₹3.97 crore for utility shifting in order to facilitate the high-level bridge on the Musi river at Musarambagh. The committee meeting chaired by Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, has also decided to meet every Thursday post Parliament elections, a statement from GHMC informed.

Approval was granted for upgrading the 1200 mm-diameter pipeline proposed earlier for stormwater drainage of Yellammacheruvu in Kukatpally to 1600 mm diameter, at the same cost of ₹2.74 crore, and and additional ₹10.52 lakh was approved as per the revised estimates for stormwater drain between Bairamalguda Tank and Saroornagar Tank.

Extensions were approved for development and beautification works by private agencies which adopted various lakes in city under their corporate social responsibility initiatives. The lakes include Ranglalkunta of Nanakramguda, Kothacheruvu in Hafeezpet, and Mullahkatwa lake in Musapet.

Permission has been granted to the GHMC commissioner to enter into MoUs with the NGOs Dhruvansh and Nirman, towards revival and maintenance of Barlakunta lake in Gachibowli and Nerellakunta lake of Kothaguda respectively for two years. Two ad hoc committees to pore over irregularities in Sanitation and Advertisements, which were recommended by the GHMC council in its recent meeting, were ratified by the committee on post facto basis.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.