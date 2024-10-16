Standards help in environment protection too, says Governor

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma said the role of standards extends beyond the technical domain, influencing broader societal goals like environmental sustainability, economic development and social progress. Therefore, there is a need for robust standards in industries, not just to promote innovation but also to ensure safety, quality, and environmental protection in products and services.

Participating in the ‘World Standards Day’ celebrations organised by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Hyderabad office on Wednesday, he said standards serve as ‘invisible threads’ connecting industries, societies, and economies, enhancing trust, innovation, and efficiency across borders.

He particularly acknowledged BIS’s success in implementing Conformity Assessment Schemes for over 1,000 products and introducing Quality Control Orders (QCOs) for more than 725 products, ensuring that these goods meet strict quality and safety standards enhancing global competitiveness of Indian products.

Director of Industries, Commerce & Export Promotion G. Malsur spoke on how adherence to Indian standards has become integral to Telangana’s development, ensuring that the products and services originating from the State are competitive in both national and global markets.

Arun Kumar Kammari from Vardhaman College of Engineering, Tehithi Maroju from Sri Nagarjuna High School and Sooriya Dev from Footwear Design and Development Institute bagged the top three prizes in the State-level quiz competition, “Standards Brainiacs,” organized for the occasion. Local director P.V. Srikanth and others also spoke, said a press release.

