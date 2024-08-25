ADVERTISEMENT

Stamina and desire run high at NMDC Marathon

Published - August 25, 2024 08:14 pm IST - Hyderabad

V V SUBRAHMANYAM
V.V. SUBRAHMANYAM

Participants at the 13th edition of the annual NMDC Marathon in Hyderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Thousands of fitness enthusiasts and marathon runners turned up at the 13th edition of NMDC Marathon, organised by Hyderabad Runners Society, on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both young and old people in their running attire were seen participating enthusiastically in the marathon that tested their stamina levels and their desire to be part of it. Police Commissioner K. Sreenivas Reddy flagged off the race early in the morning.

The marathon started at People’s Plaza on Necklace Road and concluded at Gachibowli Stadium. The full marathon, covering a distance of 42 kilometres, passed through key locations including Jubilee Hills, Road No. 45, Cable Bridge, ITC Kohinoor, Knowledge City, IKEA Rotary, Biodiversity Junction, Gachibowli Flyover, IIIT Junction, Gachibowli Stadium, and HCU Campus Gate No. 2, before concluding at Gachibowli Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

More than 25,000 runners took part in the run with a total prize money of ₹48 lakh. The route of the marathon, powered by IDFC First Bank, wore a festive look. It also raised a charity amount of ₹80 lakh.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy gave away prizes to the winners; Marathon: Elite: Men: Hammington Kimayo 02:26:06, Ezekiel Kipkorir 02:26.08, Feleke Dersema Tulu 02:26.44; and Women: Sheila Chebet 02:39.24, Janeth Jepkosgei Kiptoo 02:39.46, and Alemitu Haroye 02:42.20.

IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu, NMDC Executive Director Jayapal Reddy, two-time women’s world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen, Chief Marketing Officer of IDFC First Bank T.V. Naarayan, and SATS Chairman Shiva Sena Reddy, were also present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US