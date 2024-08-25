GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Stamina and desire run high at NMDC Marathon

Published - August 25, 2024 08:14 pm IST - Hyderabad

V V SUBRAHMANYAM
V.V. SUBRAHMANYAM
Participants at the 13th edition of the annual NMDC Marathon in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Participants at the 13th edition of the annual NMDC Marathon in Hyderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Thousands of fitness enthusiasts and marathon runners turned up at the 13th edition of NMDC Marathon, organised by Hyderabad Runners Society, on Sunday.

Both young and old people in their running attire were seen participating enthusiastically in the marathon that tested their stamina levels and their desire to be part of it. Police Commissioner K. Sreenivas Reddy flagged off the race early in the morning.

The marathon started at People’s Plaza on Necklace Road and concluded at Gachibowli Stadium. The full marathon, covering a distance of 42 kilometres, passed through key locations including Jubilee Hills, Road No. 45, Cable Bridge, ITC Kohinoor, Knowledge City, IKEA Rotary, Biodiversity Junction, Gachibowli Flyover, IIIT Junction, Gachibowli Stadium, and HCU Campus Gate No. 2, before concluding at Gachibowli Stadium.

More than 25,000 runners took part in the run with a total prize money of ₹48 lakh. The route of the marathon, powered by IDFC First Bank, wore a festive look. It also raised a charity amount of ₹80 lakh.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy gave away prizes to the winners; Marathon: Elite: Men: Hammington Kimayo 02:26:06, Ezekiel Kipkorir 02:26.08, Feleke Dersema Tulu 02:26.44; and Women: Sheila Chebet 02:39.24, Janeth Jepkosgei Kiptoo 02:39.46, and Alemitu Haroye 02:42.20.

IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu, NMDC Executive Director Jayapal Reddy, two-time women’s world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen, Chief Marketing Officer of IDFC First Bank T.V. Naarayan, and SATS Chairman Shiva Sena Reddy, were also present.

