Stall with stuff made by jail inmates inaugurated

September 23, 2023 07:47 am | Updated 07:47 am IST - HYDERABAD

Officials from the Telangana State Prisons Department inaugurated a stall at the Secunderabad Railway Station on Friday which would sell articles made by jail inmates.

The stall is located on platform number 10 by the reservation counter of the Secunderabad Railway Station premises. “It is the first time in Telangana that such a stall is being installed. The prison staffers will be running it and we will have a released inmate take over the sales part. We have plans to set up similar stalls at Kacheguda and Nampally Railway Stations too,” said Santosh Roy, SP of Cherlapally Central Prison.

It will be selling articles made in the jail, including bed sheets, towels, lungis, kerchiefs, doormats, yoga mats, durries, sanitary items, steel furniture etc. “The aim of the Prisons Department is to promote the prisoners’ skills by providing them with financial support and reintegration into the society,” added the official.

The stall was inaugurated by Y. Rajesh, I.G. of Prisons, N. Murali Babu, IG of Telangana State Prisons, while D. Srinivas, DIG of Prisons, Hyderabad, Santosh Roy, SP of Cherlapally Central Prison, N. Shivakumar Goud, SP of Chanchalguda Central Prison and other officials were present.