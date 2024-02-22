Stall selling prison-made products wins first prize at Numaish in Hyderabad

February 22, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST

The stall installed by the Telangana State Prisons at the All India Industrial Exhibition or Numaish generated ₹21.66 lakh this year and won the first prize among all the State government stalls.

Articles such as steel furniture, chairs, almirahs, racks and tables manufactured in the Central Prison, Cherlapally, Prisoners’ Agricultural Colony and Special Prison for Women, Hyderabad, and other jails were sold through Prisons’ Department’s ‘My Nation’ stall during the 49-day Numaish this year. The stall was set up and inaugurated on January 10.

The prizes were given based on the quality of products, durability, popularity, customer satisfaction and number of people visiting the stall, maintenance of stall, reasonable price of the products and availability of number of products.

The stall is set up every year at the exhibition centre to promote products that are made exclusively by prisoners on the jail premises, said Director-General of Prisons and Correctional Services Soumya Mishra. “It was also to make the public aware of the various activities and vocational programmes taken up under the scheme of reformation and rehabilitation of prisoners. Items such as durries; bedsheets; towels; napkins; toiletries like soaps, phenyl, handwash, sanitiser and floor cleaners; organic vegetables; and nursery products were also displayed and sold,” she said.

The D-G added that the average sale per day was ₹56,700 and that an average 750 customers visited their stall. “A total sales proceeds of ₹22,11,628 was achieved this year from January 11 till February 18,” she added.

