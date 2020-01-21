Stakes are high in Kothagudem, Yellandu

The stage is set for the high stakes elections to Kothagudem and Yellandu municipalities, regarded as political nerve centres in the coal belt region of the district, on Wednesday.

The police have ramped up security in the two coal towns to ensure incident-free polling. The district police have made tight security arrangements for the election to Kothagudem municipality, which is the district headquarters. Around 59,640 voters are expected to cast their votes at 85 polling stations.

A total of seven inspectors, 25 sub-inspectors, 40 asis/head constables, 135 constables, 40 women constables and 60 home guards headed by one DSP will be on election bandobust duty. This apart, mobile patrolling and striking force teams will be deployed at strategic locations to attend to any exigency during polling on Wednesday.

Adequate security arrangements have been put in place in Yellandu municipality for Wednesday’s election. A little over 32,000 voters are likely to exercise their franchise. Police have drafted adequate police personnel for election bandobust in Yellandu municipality to ensure peaceful conduct of polling. One DSP, two inspectors and 15 sub-inspectors will oversee smooth conduct of elections in the historic coal town.

Elections to the two key municipalities in the coal belt region turned prestigious for all the mainstream political parties. The ruling TRS is keen on establishing its sway over the coal towns, considered the traditional citadels of the Congress and Left parties. The Opposition parties — Congress, CPI, CPI (M) and TDP — have put up a united fight in several wards in Kothagudem municipality to checkmate the ruling TRS.

The BJP is fighting the elections alone in the two municipalities.