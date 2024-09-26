Stakeholders divided over noise pollution from religious events in Hyderabad

Following a surge in complaints about loud music and crackers during the back-to-back festivals in the city, the Hyderabad police brought together stakeholders, MLAs of different parties and other government officials to address the issue on Thursday (September 26).

While most officials and political representatives maintained an anti-music and anti-crackers stance during the processions in the city, a few said they must work out a way to control the volume of the music as the livelihood of many workers is at stake.

Commissioner of Police C.V. Anand said they received multiple complaints over phone calls during the past few weeks about loud music being played during the Vinakayaka Chaviti and Milad-un-Nabi processions. “The calls were from across the city and were coming in even at 5 a.m. One [complainant] shared how his mother underwent a surgery and needs rest, others complained of being unable to sleep and children not being able to focus on studies,” said the officer.

He also highlighted how the police are looking into the angle of use of drugs and alcohol among those playing music and dancing, saying that one must need extraordinary strength to dance for 12-14 hours.

Representatives from the Ganesh utsav committees collectively agreed to ban DJs, music systems and crackers in festivals. They also highlighted how the festivals are not the only procession that use music and speakers and claimed that the political rallies, other functions in the city should also refrain from this.

MLA Danam Nagender said that keeping in mind the health and peace of the people, music systems during festivals should be banned. “Police must counsel the public at police station level on the prohibition of DJ systems. Meanwhile, as political leaders of certain areas, we must issue a statement that we will not attend a programme that has a music system,” he said.

However, Goshamahal BJP MLA Raja Singh said that no festival is complete without a sound system. “We have to think about the people involved in this. The auto drivers, generator operators, sound system groups, etc., will run out of business. They personally told me that they will lose out on livelihood as this is the only thing they know. I would like this issue to be discussed by keeping in mind these people too. I suggest that we limit the volume ... instead of banning it,” he said before walking out of the discussion.

Representatives from the AIMIM youth wing said: “While I agree with the issues of sound pollution and public menace, the younger lot enjoys music during processions. We need a common ground to cater to them while maintaining a noise-free rally.”

Shivaram from Bajrang Dal said that on the night of immersion, they saw youth jumping and dancing even when the music was shut off. “I suspect the role of drugs and ask the police to check on this,” he said. S. Devi from the CPI suggested closing all wine shops during the 11-day Ganesh procession.

Amjed Ullah Khan from MBT supported the ban of DJs and crackers. “Law is equal for everyone. If the government implements the rule, we shall follow,” he said. Representatives from TDP also supported the ban and said that if the ruling party decides to do it, they will support it.

The meeting was held at the Command and Control Centre in Banjara Hills. Mr. Anand said they will be drafting a report based on the inputs and submit it to the State government. Representatives from all political parties, GHMC Commissioner K. Amrapali, Collector and District Magistrate Anudeep Durishetty and other senior government officials from departments such as Health, Revenue and Police were also present.

Stakeholders of religious processions and celebrations, such as the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi, VHP, Bajrang Dal, Balapur Ganesh Utsav Samithi, and Markazi Milad Juloos Committee, also attended.