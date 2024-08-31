‘Stakeholders collaborations, comprehensive support system for survivors key to combat human trafficking’

Stronger collaborations among stakeholders, comprehensive support systems for survivors, increased research and data-driven policy-making and enhanced cyber crime unit capabilities were among the key recommendations to combat human trafficking.

Organised by the Women Safety Wing of the Telangana Police Department along with the International Justice Mission (IJM), Day 2 of the national consultation on ‘Emerging Trends in Human Trafficking and Strategies to Combat Them’ at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) in Madhapur concluded on Friday (August 30, 2024).

The recommendations from the event will be compiled into a report and shared with stakeholders, including the government, for consideration.

Latest trends in human trafficking including online sexual exploitation, transnational trafficking, and sex and labour trafficking in the digitally transformed world were the focus areas of discussion.

Over 225 participants, including IAS officers, police personnel, retired judges, jurists, media representatives and legal professionals threw light on victim-centric approach, safe migration mechanisms and robust legal frameworks.