Staggered work hours for section of employees

The State government has decided to implement staggered work hours for ministerial staff and last grade employees as part of efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Accordingly, it has been decided to allow 20% of the ministerial and last grade employees to attend office on daily basis on rotation so that the functioning of office engaged on COVID-19 control activities and other emergency duties was not impaired. The secretaries and heads of offices had been directed to prepare a roster of these employees accordingly.

In a memorandum issued on Monday, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said the relaxation in attendance was not applicable to officers. Employees who were not attending the office on a particular day should be in the headquarters and be accessible over telephone or electronic communication all the time. They should be prepared to come to office when called.

The order was not applicable to staff engaged in COVID-19 control duties, those drafted for provision of emergency goods and services including those of the General Administration Department. Secretaries and district collectors were, however, authorised to relax the applicability of the instructions based on the exigency of work.