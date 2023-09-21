Stage set for World Cup matches in Hyderabad

September 21, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A new-look Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium at Uppal is all set to host the 2023 World Cup, according to K. Durga Prasad, authorised signatory of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) and representative of the single member committee appointed by the Supreme Court.

“The canopy (roofing) of the eastern stand is complete and works on the southern stand, where a section of the canopy was blown away a couple of years ago due to strong winds, have also been completed,” said Mr. Durga Prasad as the ICC 2023 World Cup was put on display at the stadium on Thursday. HCA CEO Suneel Kante was also present.

“We have deliberately stopped the canopy work on the western stand because of paucity of time, as we thought no work should be pending when the matches start,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“New seating is also in place in one section of the stadium, replacing the old 10,000 seats, floodlights are replaced, and the ground staff have been provided with the latest equipment to ensure ground conditions are up to the mark,” he said, adding that, “We are taking every step possible to ensure that the World Cup matches are held in the most spectator-friendly conditions ever at this venue. We will also ensure free drinking water on a large scale.”

“The entire sewerage and water pipelines have been repaired and at some places, replaced. Washrooms for the spectators are spruced up for better hygiene,” the top official said.

“The BCCI team is already here and the ICC team was here sometime back. They are expected tomorrow and will stay back till the games are over. We are working in close coordination with both the BCCI and ICC,” he said.

“The BCCI is expected to take a call on whether the warm-up match between Pakistan and New Zealand on September 29 in Hyderabad will be a ‘closed affair’ in view of the security concerns raised by the authorities as the match clashes with Ganesha immersion,” Mr. Durga Prasad said.

The HCA official was all praise for the ground staff headed by Y.L. Chandrasekhar. “The biggest challenge is to ensure good practice facilities for the teams while the matches are on at the stadium,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.