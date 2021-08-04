Stage set for starting works on mega dairy

The stage is set for commencement of works on the mega dairy proposed by the Telangana State Dairy Development Cooperative Federation (TSDDCF), reputed for the Vijaya Telangana brand products.

The board of directors of the federation which met here on Tuesday decided to pay ₹20 crore as advance to National Dairy Development Board. This is the first concrete step towards the setting up of the state-of-the-art processing plant with a capacity of 5 lakh litres a day expandable to 8 lakh litres a day in the due course.

To be set up on 42 acres at Kancha Imarat near Raviryal village on the city outskirts, the mega dairy will also have a UHT (ultra high temperature plant) with a capacity of one lakh litres a day envisaging products with longer shelf life as also an ice cream plant of 5,000 litres a day capacity.

The cost of the project is estimated at ₹246 crore, of which, the State government would contribute ₹74 crore and the Federation would invest ₹26 crore. The balance would be mobilided as loan from the Nabard. The Nabard regional office had already cleared the proposal.

Senior officials said the advance amount would be utilized for selecting an architect who would be entrusted with the responsibility of preparing the final design for the project. This would be followed by global tendering for selecting the contractor for taking up the project.

The federation planned the mega dairy as part of its aggressive expansion plans to cater to the ever increasing demand for its products. Accordingly, it has decided to expand the processing capacity through the mega dairy unit by one lakh litres a day from the existing 4 lakh litres and the capacity would be further enhanced in the coming days.

“The plant will have all the modern equipment to process the milk as well as producing value added products,” a senior official told The Hindu. The existing plant with 4 lakh litres capacity a day would continue to function till the new plant is commissioned.