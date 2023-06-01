Stage set for start of 21-day celebrations of 10th year of State formation 

June 01, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The stage is all set for the commencement of celebrations of 10th year of Telangana State’s formation on Friday.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will launch the celebrations at a meeting being organised on the premises of the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat and the celebrations will continue in different forms for 21 days reflecting the achievements of the State in different sectors in a short span of nine years of its formation. The Chief Minister has instructed the officials concerned to organise the celebrations in such a manner that they reflected the Telangana pride, remember sacrifices made by martyrs in the six decade struggle for separate statehood and ensure that the achievements of the State are displayed in a grand manner.

The Chief Minister, who ordered release of ₹105 crore to district collectors for organising the celebrations in a befitting manner, lined out a series of programmes dedicated to one department a day that would be organised across the State during the 21-day celebrations. Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao will kick start the celebrations after paying homage to martyrs at Gun Park, which would be followed by unfurling of the tricolour and message of the Chief Minister at the Secretariat.

Farmers’ day will be celebrated the next day, June 3 explaining the rapid strides made by the State in the sector in nine years. Meetings with farmers would be convened across the State to discuss about measures like Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima, two flagship schemes of the BRS government on the day which would be followed by Safety Day on June 4 wherein efforts of the police, their friendly approach and efficient services to maintain law and order situation would be explained.

The next day June 5 is christened as ‘Telangana Electricity Victory Day’ wherein meetings would be held at constituency level with farmers, consumers, electricity employees and public representatives to explain the qualitative change achieved in the sector. Similar meetings have been planned on the other days explaining the achievements made in different sectors along with display of documentaries, book launches and other events.

Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari has been holding continuous meetings with the officials concerned to review the arrangements that are being made for organising the celebrations in a befitting manner. She conducted a dress rehearsal of the formation day celebrations at the Secretariat the other day and instructed the officials concerned to take steps to ensure that participants of the programme were not put to any kind of inconvenience.