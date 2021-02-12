Stage set for second dose of vaccination

Additional Collector (Revenue) V. Chandrasekhar on Friday instructed officials of the District Medical & Health Office (DMHO) to make arrangements for the second dose of vaccination.

Reviewing the progress with officials from the departments concerned, he said there were no instances of vaccine reactions in the district and encouraged frontline staff to take part in the drive without apprehensions.

DMHO A. Kondal Rao said two phases of vaccination were completed and a total of 8,900 persons in the district were administered the first dose.

The first phase involved health staff in government and private sector, and a 51.69% vaccination was achieved. The second phase was for officials from the Police, Revenue, Municipal and Panchayati Raj departments. Only about 18.52% of the targeted population had taken the shot.