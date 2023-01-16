Stage set for inauguration of new Secretariat complex on February 17

January 16, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The stage is finally being set for the inauguration of the new Secretariat complex, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat, on February 17 coinciding with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s birthday.

With civil and electrical works of the 11-storeyed imposing building almost completed, the construction agency is focussed on erecting the domes for the building and landscaping the entire premises. Designed by noted architects Oscar and Ponni Concessao, the new building is based on the Indian heritage design and has been made Vaastu compliant.

Construction of the ₹ 616 crore complex with state-of-the-art facilities was hit by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic for months together, but has picked up pace since the restrictions were fully relaxed a few months ago. According to the architects, the architectural styles are predominantly Classical Deccan Kakatiya symbolising the secular and heritage continuity of contextual architecture.

The design inspiration is two-fold — the cultural blend of heritage architectural style of Telangana and the Neelakanteshwara temple located close to Hyderabad and Wanaparthy Palace. “The overall design philosophy and the exterior architectural character and style are the fusion of the diverse cultures of the dynamic history of Telangana,” Mr. Oscar Concessao said.

The exterior podium cladding is red sandstone and the central tower is finished with beige Dholpur sandstone cladding. The building scale is more compact with the site and it would give feel of monumentality and classical symmetry. The building has 11 floors and the total building area is approximately 11 lakh square feet with a grand imposing entrance 15-foot-high entry podium with a 3-storey arrival grand portico and grand staircase.

Green spaces have been designed to help in control of air as well as the reduction of carbon emission from the building. The large interior courtyard which is the ‘Brahmasthanam’ has the red sand stone podium wall. Even though the basic principles of planning is Hindu heritage, the electrical, mechanical and plumbing systems are space age with the latest cutting edge technology.

Sustainability, COVID proofing the building using Green architectural norms and futuristic technology are the hallmarks of the design, he added.