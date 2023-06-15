Stage set for inauguration of Martyrs Memorial by CM on June 22

June 15, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The stage is being set for the formal inauguration of the Martyrs’ Memorial in the vicinity of the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar State Secretariat on June 22.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will formally inaugurate the memorial on which the construction works are almost completed and final touches were being given. Taken up at a cost of ₹177.5 crore, the memorial has 10,000 sq.ft hall for display of photos of martyrs, two lakh sq.ft basement parking, 500-capacity convention centre, audio visual theatre, rooftop restaurant and other features. Officials said it was the largest stainless steel seamless finish structure.

Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari reviewed the arrangements being made for the inaugural function.

Inauguration of the memorial would be preceded by a rally of over 5,000 artistes from the 175-ft tall Dr. B.R. Ambedkar statue to the memorial and the Chief Minister would later address a gathering to mark the occasion. Several dignitaries, including Ministers and other elected representatives, would attend the inaugural and the Chief Secretary directed the officials to make necessary arrangements to ensure that they did not face any inconvenience.

Steps should be taken to provide uninterrupted power supply and the dais should be decorated in a befitting manner. She asked the officials to take all the measures to ensure that the inauguration of the memorial coinciding with the culmination of the 21-day celebrations of the State’s 10th formation day was organised on a grand scale.