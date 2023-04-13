Stage set for inauguration of 125-ft Dr. B.R. Ambedkar statue today

April 13, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The stage is all set for the inauguration of 125-ft statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on Friday, coinciding with his birth anniversary.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will formally unveil the statue in the presence of Dr. Ambedkar’s grandson, Prakash Ambedkar, who arrived in the city on Thursday to participate in the landmark event as special guest. The statue had been built on a 50-ft high pedestal with ground floor measuring 172 ft and terrace of 74 ft.

The built up area in the pedestal comprises of 2,066 sft lower ground floor and 15,200 sft ground floor. It will also have an ancillary building with a built up area of 6,792 sft taking the total built up area of the structure to 26,528 sft.

ADVERTISEMENT

The iconic project would have museum and gallery exhibiting important events during the lifetime of Dr. Ambedkar, while landscaping and greenery had been taken up in 2.93 acres, of the 11.7 acres earmarked for the project. There will be parking for about 450 cars. As much as 360 metric tonne stainless steel had ben used in the armature structure of the statue while 114 MT of bronze was used in its casting.

The decision for construction of the statue was taken in 2016 and a technical committee was constituted to collect relevant information from various organisations for erecting the 125-ft statue. Design Associates was appointed as consultants for preparation of detailed project report and take up project management consultancy works. The consultants suggested two designs – square and circular – of which the Chief Minister selected the second option similar to the Indian Parliament.

Budgetary sanction of ₹146.5 crore was made subsequently and the work was entrusted to KPC Projects Limited after the completion of tendering process. The agency was given 12 months time for completion of the project from the time of conclusion of agreement on June 3, 2021.