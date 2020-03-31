Stage set for distribution of 12 kg rice from today

The stage is set for distribution of 12 kg rice each to the members of the white ration card holders from Wednesday.

The process follows the announcement of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao that 12 kg rice would be distributed to each of the members of the cardholders’ families in view of the ongoing lockdown. An estimated 3.36 lakh metric tonnes of rice worth little over ₹1,100 crore had been earmarked for the purpose and the rice would be distributed through the 17,200 fair price shops spread across the State.

The Civil Supplies department would distribute tokens duly mentioning time slots on them to the cardholders to avail the benefit and the measure has been adopted to avoid overcrowding at fair price shops. Social distancing for consumers is made mandatory and the fair price shops have been instructed to ensure availability of soaps, sanitisers at their premises.

The department has decided to exempt bio-metric authentication at the e-POS machines for cardholders who draw their ration regularly. Instead, the department has decided to utilise the third party authentication option ensuring the presence of sarpanch, village revenue officer or panchayat secretary for authenticating the cardholders drawing their ration.

Bio-metric authentication is however mandatory for cardholders who did not draw their ration for the last three months to avoid misuse. In the instructions issued on Tuesday, the department said the officials concerned should submit daily progress report to the office of the Chief Secretary at 5 pm without fail.

The department has asked the officials concerned to position sufficient stocks at the fair price shops so that there would be no inconvenience to cardholders while drawing their ration. Moreover, there is no limitation of time for distribution of the rice as token system with specific timeslots was being introduced. The government had also announced intentions to credit ₹1,500 each in the accounts of the cardholders enabling them to buy essentials other than rice like vegetables, pulses and others.