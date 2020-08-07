Stage set for commencement of construction of new secretariat complex

The design will be in rectilinear fashion with respect to the site and the building would have Ground plus six floors

The stage is being set for the commencement of construction of the state-of-the-art integrated secretariat complex as the design for the new complex had been approved by the State Cabinet.

Contrary to expectations that the secretariat will have six floor with six lakh square feet built-up area, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has preferred a seven-storey integrated complex with close to seven lakh sq.ft area. According to the new design, the podium/basement height would be 14 feet with seven floors each with height of 14 feet.

The design will be in rectilinear fashion with respect to the site and the building would have Ground plus six floors. It will have a grand imposing entrance with 15 feet high entry podium with a 3-storey arrival portico. The entrance will be a 3-storey atrium which is the centre of the building and the interiors would be decorated with “Telangana Mural Art” and LED wall showcasing Telangana’s developments.

There will be a large landscaped central courtyard with a fountain. The large interior courtyard which is the “Brahmasthanam” will have Red sand stone podium with murals engraved showcasing the art and culture of the 33 districts. These green spaces help in control of air as well as the reduction of carbon emission from the building.

The complex would be spread over an area of 600 ftX300 ft with building coverage amounting to 9.7 per cent of the 25.5 acre land, 50 per cent area would be reserved for landscaping and 25 per cent for roads and pavements. The new complex has been designed with parking for 650 cars and 500 two wheelers and it also incorporates other facilities like Bank, ATM. Crèche, fuel filling station, fire station, visitor waiting halls, mosque and temple.

The building had been designed to give feel of monumentality. The distribution of entrances, cores, service cores and toilet had been designed as per Vaastu Shastra. The main entry will be located on the east side with a separate entrance for the Chief Minister. The seventh floor had been designed for vaastu compliance for the Chief Minister’s Office, Cabinet meeting hall, Chief Secretary’s office, advisors, personal secretaries and support staff and VIP waiting areas.

The remaining floors had been planned for Ministers’ chambers, departments, conference rooms. The lower floor would accommodate large meeting halls, archives, VVIP’s, Dignitaries waiting, large reception, VIP waiting areas, police surveillances and Intelligent Building Management Systems (IBMS) Record rooms.

The organization of function, sequences and space within the spaces are connected through corridors. The courtyards in the buildings are great booster for the flow of natural air and ventilation. Services like the stairs, lifts for the Chief Minister, lifts for Ministers, visitors and fire lifts will be easily accessible.