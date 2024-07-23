Stage set for commencement of budget session of Legislature today  

The stage is all set for the commencement of the budget session of the State Legislature on Tuesday.

The House is assembling after a gap of more than four months for passing the full budget for the current financial year. The proceedings will start with the passage of a condolence motion in respect of Secunderabad Cantonment former MLA Lasya Nandita on July 23 and adjourn for the day.

This will be followed by a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee in the afternoon to decide about the items that should be included in the agenda and the number of days the Legislature will be in session. The BAC meeting will also decide on the proceedings that should be taken up on July 24 before the presentation of the full budget in the Assembly by Deputy Chief Minister (Finance and Energy) Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka the next day, July 25. Legislative Affairs Minister D. Sridhar Babu is likely to present the budget in the Legislative Council the same day.

This will be followed by a general discussion on the budget on July 27 and a discussion on demands for grants on July 30. According to the tentative schedule, the session will be a brief one and has been convened to fulfil the responsibility of passing the full budget before July 31. The Legislature passed a vote on account budget on February 10 this year for a tenure of four months ending July 31 in view of the Lok Sabha elections.

Accordingly, the House is likely to pass the Appropriation Bill for the fiscal on July 31 and will be adjourned sine die. The session is unlikely to have address by the Governor to the joint sitting of the Legislature as the Telangana former Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan delivered her customary address on February 8 this year.

According to Article 176 of the Constitution, the Governor should address the Legislative Assembly or Legislature in States having Legislative Council at the commencement of the first session after each general election to the Legislative Assembly and at the commencement of the first session of each year. Since the Governor’s February 8 address fulfilled both the formalities, the customary address is unlikely, sources said.