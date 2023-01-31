Stage set for budget session of legislature as Governor summons both Houses on Feb 3

January 31, 2023 05:30 pm | Updated 05:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The stage is being set for the commencement of the budget session of the State Legislature from February 3.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan issued a notification on Tuesday summoning the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council on Friday. The session will start with the address of the Governor to the joint sitting of the Legislature the same day. The development follows the resolution of the impasse between Raj Bhavan and Pragati Bhavan after the two sides arrived at a consensus on the Governor’s address to the joint sitting of the Legislature at the commencement of the first session of the year.

While the Governor’s address to the Legislature is provided for in Article 176(1) of the Constitution, the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to his/her address is provided in the Assembly rules and procedures. “It (Motion of Thanks) has been provided in the rules and has been a tradition since long time,” an official said.

The State Legislature passed the current fiscal year’s budget without the customary Governor’s address as the previous session was not prorogued and the budget session held in March was deemed as its continuation. The Governor’s address is expected to be followed by the Motion of Thanks to the Governor’s address where representatives of the ruling and opposition parties will express their views about the Governor’s address.

The Business Advisory Committee of the Legislature would meet immediately on the commencement of the budget session to finalise the agenda and duration of the session. Finance Minister T. Harish Rao is likely to present the annual financial statement, the budget, on February 6 which would be followed by discussion on the budget as well as the allocations made for different departments individually on the days when the Houses would be in session.

There is no clarity on the total outlay that would be presented in the budget, the last one before the tenure of the current Assembly ends. While a section of officers claimed that it would be more or less similar to that of the current year’s budget of ₹2.56 lakh crore, there is speculation that the outlay could be around ₹3 lakh crore as the Government would make allocations to some schemes ahead of the elections.

The government had faced hurdles in raising resources, particularly open market borrowings, during the current year due to restrictions imposed by the Union Finance Ministry and it is unlikely that the Centre would relax the restrictions next fiscal. It will be interesting to see how it would strike a balance between welfare and development. It has several commitments like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, Dalit Bandhu and 24X7 free power to farm sector in addition to debt servicing which had become a major component in the finalisation of the budget since past few years.