Stage set for auction of 656 open plots of Rajiv Swagruha in Thimmapur mandal

The Hindu Bureau KARIMNAGAR
November 13, 2022 21:57 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The stage is all set for the auction of as many as 656 open plots in Angarika township of the Telangana Rajiv Swagruha Corporation Ltd. (TRSCL) at Nusthulapur village of Thimmapur mandal from November 14 to 25, 2022.

The auction will begin at 10 am at Vaasara Gardens here on Monday.

The residential plots in this DTCP approved layout will be auctioned with an upset reserve price of ₹6,000 per square yard and the commercial plots with a price of ₹8,000 per sq. yd, according to a press release.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Those interested can participate in the public auction by furnishing DDs even on the day of the auction. The DDs of the unsuccessful bidders will be returned after the completion of auction, the press release added. For further details, visit https://karimnagar.telangana.gov.in.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app