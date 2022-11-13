Stage set for auction of 656 open plots of Rajiv Swagruha in Thimmapur mandal

The stage is all set for the auction of as many as 656 open plots in Angarika township of the Telangana Rajiv Swagruha Corporation Ltd. (TRSCL) at Nusthulapur village of Thimmapur mandal from November 14 to 25, 2022.

The auction will begin at 10 am at Vaasara Gardens here on Monday.

The residential plots in this DTCP approved layout will be auctioned with an upset reserve price of ₹6,000 per square yard and the commercial plots with a price of ₹8,000 per sq. yd, according to a press release.

Those interested can participate in the public auction by furnishing DDs even on the day of the auction. The DDs of the unsuccessful bidders will be returned after the completion of auction, the press release added. For further details, visit https://karimnagar.telangana.gov.in.