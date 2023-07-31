ADVERTISEMENT

Staff nurse examination to capture biometrics of candidates

July 31, 2023 04:19 am | Updated 02:01 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The examination is scheduled for the exam is to be conducted in three sessions. | Photo Credit: File photo

The Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) has asked the candidates appearing for the staff nurse examination on August 2 to report to the examination centre at the designated reporting time, as the registration procedure will involve capturing biometric data this time.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted in three sessions, with start times set at 9 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 4 p.m. respectively. The candidates have been asked to bring one original identity proof along with the hall ticket. 

However, due to the persistent heavy rains experienced across the State in the past week, one of the test centres, Priyadarshini Institute of Science and Technology for Women in Khammam town, is currently unable to conduct the examination. In response to this, the MHSRB has promptly shifted the test centres to two alternative locations: Swarna Bharathi Institute of Science and Technology, and Khammam Institute of Technology and Science. It is important to note that the hall ticket numbers will remain unchanged, but candidates are advised to download the revised hall tickets, which will indicate the new test centre.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US