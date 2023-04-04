Staff found guilty of irregularities in SSC examinations will be terminated from services, says Minister

April 04, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Minister for Education Sabita Indra Reddy has cautioned the officials against indulging in irregularities in the conduct of the SSC examinations asserting that they would be terminated from their jobs on a permanent basis.

The Minister said the government would not spare anyone found guilty of dereliction or negligence of duties. Ms. Sabita conducted a video conference with senior officials, district collectors and police officials to review the conduct of the ongoing SSC examinations.

The Minister dismissed reports over the leak of some question papers and said students and parents should not worry about such reports. The government had initiated several steps for effective conduct of the examination and warned the people against playing with the lives of students for their vested interests.

With four more examinations remaining, she directed the collectors and police officials to take stringent measures to ensure that there was no scope for any lapses. The government had deployed 55,000 staff for personally monitoring the conduct of the examinations and steps should be taken to see that mobile and other electronic devices were not allowed inside the examination centres. The stipulation was applicable not just for students, but for the staff on examination duties.

The Minister said the government was conducting the exams with utmost transparency and there was no scope for any apprehensions in this regard. She wanted the officials concerned to provide more security during the transport of the question papers. They should strictly implement Section 144 near the examination centres besides ensuring that shops engaged in making photostat copies in the vicinity were closed during the exams.