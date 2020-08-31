Staff at Mahabubnagar Govt Hospital beaten up by attendants

31 August 2020 21:27 IST

Guard who told attendants to take precautions was beaten up

Staff working at Government General Hospital, Mahabubnagar, received grievous injuries in an alleged attack by attendants of a patient on Sunday midnight. The attendants were allegedly inebriated. While sanitation worker Shankar suffered from a bleeding head injury and fracture in arm, sanitation workers supervisor Devanand suffered from rib fracture. Both have blunt injuries too.

The staff at the hospitals and members of Telangana Medical Contract Workers Union staged protest on Monday morning demanding action against those who have attacked the workers.

Superintendent of the hospital D. Ramkishan, said that a group of over 20 people who were inebriated rushed into the hospital with a patient who tried to end his life. Security guard Shiva was on duty at that point of time.

“As most of them did not wear mask and it was a big group, Shiva asked them to take precautions. They took objection and started to beat him. However, Shiva managed to run away. Seeing the commotion, Shankar and Devanand reached there. Both were beaten up by the attendants,” leader of the union P. Suresh said. Dr Ramkishan said that Shankar and Devanand suffered from blunt injuries too.

Videos of Mr. Shankar with blood dripping from head were circulated in Whatsapp groups of medical fraternity. The incident was recorded through CCTV cameras installed in the hospital. The Superintendent lodged a complaint with the Police. The two workers are admitted in the government hospital and undergoing treatment.