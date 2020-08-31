Staff at Mahabubnagar Govt Hospital beaten up by attendants

Staff working at Government General Hospital, Mahabubnagar, received grievous injuries in an alleged attack by attendants of a patient on Sunday midnight. The attendants were allegedly inebriated. While sanitation worker Shankar suffered from a bleeding head injury and fracture in arm, sanitation workers supervisor Devanand suffered from rib fracture. Both have blunt injuries too.
The staff at the hospitals and members of Telangana Medical Contract Workers Union staged protest on Monday morning demanding action against those who have attacked the workers.
Superintendent of the hospital D. Ramkishan, said that a group of over 20 people who were inebriated rushed into the hospital with a patient who tried to end his life. Security guard Shiva was on duty at that point of time.
“As most of them did not wear mask and it was a big group, Shiva asked them to take precautions. They took objection and started to beat him. However, Shiva managed to run away. Seeing the commotion, Shankar and Devanand reached there. Both were beaten up by the attendants,” leader of the union P. Suresh said. Dr Ramkishan said that Shankar and Devanand suffered from blunt injuries too.
Videos of Mr. Shankar with blood dripping from head were circulated in Whatsapp groups of medical fraternity. The incident was recorded through CCTV cameras installed in the hospital. The Superintendent lodged a complaint with the Police. The two workers are admitted in the government hospital and undergoing treatment.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath