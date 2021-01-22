‘Stabilise Nagarjunasagar ayacut with Krishna water’

In view of uncertainty over availability of water in Krishna river, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has asked officials to stabilise ayacut of Nagarjunasagar which was fed by Krishna with water from Godavari in Khammam district.

At a meeting with irrigation officials on Thursday, Mr. Rao recalled that the State government had sanctioned Sitarama lift-irrigation project on Godavari to irrigate lands in Khammam district. There was abundant water in Godavari throughout the year in Dummugudem. The availability of water at Dummugudem was enough to meet the irrigation requirements of entire Khammam.

Lifting water from Dummugudem, lands in Illandu and Sattupalli could be irrigated and Palair reservoir filled. The reservoir could also get water by canal from Dummugudem.

Mr. Rao asked officials to complete survey for construction of canals to Illandu and Sattupalli and invite tenders for works. Aqueducts should be completed on Munneru and Akeru streams and construction of canals to Palair reservoir be completed by June, he asked. He also asked them to speed up works on Sitarama project by creating a new ayacut for it and integrating it with the ayacut of Nagarjunasagar to create a potential of ten lakh acres.