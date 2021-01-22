‘Stabilise Nagarjunasagar ayacut with Krishna water’

In view of uncertainty over availability of water in Krishna river, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has asked officials to stabilise ayacut of Nagarjunasagar which was fed by Krishna with water from Godavari in Khammam district.
At a meeting with irrigation officials on Thursday, Mr. Rao recalled that the State government had sanctioned Sitarama lift-irrigation project on Godavari to irrigate lands in Khammam district. There was abundant water in Godavari throughout the year in Dummugudem. The availability of water at Dummugudem was enough to meet the irrigation requirements of entire Khammam.
Lifting water from Dummugudem, lands in Illandu and Sattupalli could be irrigated and Palair reservoir filled. The reservoir could also get water by canal from Dummugudem.
Mr. Rao asked officials to complete survey for construction of canals to Illandu and Sattupalli and invite tenders for works. Aqueducts should be completed on Munneru and Akeru streams and construction of canals to Palair reservoir be completed by June, he asked. He also asked them to speed up works on Sitarama project by creating a new ayacut for it and integrating it with the ayacut of Nagarjunasagar to create a potential of ten lakh acres.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath