Stabilisation of Mission Bhagiratha by Dec.-end

HYDERABAD

11 November 2020 23:20 IST

‘Water supplied through the Mission better than mineral water’

The State government has decided to take steps to stabilise supply of safe drinking water through its flagship programme Mission Bhagiratha to remote areas including thandas and tribal habitations by December-end.

Completion of stabilisation works would ensure supply of drinking water to all households across the State. Secretary in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) Smitha Sabharwal said that high standards in line with the norms set by the World Health Organisation (WHO) were adopted in water treatment under Mission Bhagiratha as a result of which water supplied through the Mission was better than mineral water available in the market.

Reviewing the progress of Mission Bhagiratha works with chief engineers and superintending engineers on Wednesday, she sought feedback from the districts and expressed satisfaction over the pace of stabilisation works at village level. All thandas and tribal habitations from Adilabad to Amrabad were receiving water supply through Mission Bhagiratha and steps should be taken to expedite works on supply of safe water to the remaining 126 isolated habitations.

Steps should also be taken to see that Rythu Vedikas and Viakuntadhamams being constructed by the government were given connections to supply Mission Bhagiratha water. She appreciated the officials concerned for utilising water bottles with Mission Bhagiratha labels in the meeting and directed them to follow the practice in all the meetings related to the prestigious project.