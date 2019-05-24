SSC scorers to be felicitated

The district administration has decided to felicitate students of government schools, who secured 10 GPA in the recently released SSC results, along with their parents.

The administration with an aim to encourage the high scoring children to continue further education has planned a felicitation programme “Shabhash Bidda” (well done children). It is scheduled to be organised at the Collectorate auditorium here on May 28. The programme apart from felicitation of students, their parents and headmasters of the schools would also provide career counselling. In all 72 students from 24 government, KGBV, model schools have scored 10 GPA in SSC exams, according to DEO S. Venkateshwarlu here on Friday.