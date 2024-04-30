ADVERTISEMENT

SSC results to be declared today

April 30, 2024 07:35 am | Updated 07:35 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A file of students getting ready for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations at a centre in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Directorate of Government Examinations will release the results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) public examination, March 2024, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In all, 5,08,385 students, including 2,50,433 girls (about 49.26%), had registered for the examination conducted between March 18 and April 2. The evaluation of the papers was completed by the second week of April.

As per an official communication, Principal Secretary (Education Dept.,) Burra Venkatesham will participate in the event to release the results.

Students can view their results on https://www.bse.telangana.gov.in/

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US