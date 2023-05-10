ADVERTISEMENT

SSC results released, 86.60% students pass with girls outshining boys

May 10, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - Hyderabad

Advanced Supplementary examinations to be held from June 14 to 22

The Hindu Bureau

The results of the SSC Public Examinations were released by Education Minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy on Wednesday, with 86.60% of the 4,84,370 regular students clearing the exams.

Girls yet again secured a higher pass percentage of 88.53% compared to 84.68% of boys. The Minister said that 2,793 schools secured 100% passes while in 25 schools not even a single student passed. Nirmal district secured the highest pass percentage of 99 and Vikarabad district registered lowest pass percentage of 59.46 in the State.

The Telangana State Residential Schools secured the highest pass percentage of 98.25% while the government schools secured the lowest percentage passes of 72.39. The Residential, Social Welfare Residential, BC Welfare Residential, Minority Residential, Tribal Welfare Residential, Model Schools and Private Schools secured more pass percentage than the State average.

The Advanced Supplementary examinations will be held from June 14 to 22 and the Minister has asked all those who have failed or secured less marks to first pay the fee even if they plan to apply for recounting and re-verification of scripts. The last date of remittance of examination fee by the candidates to the Heads of Schools concerned is May 26.

