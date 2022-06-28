SSC results on June 30
Results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations will be released on June 30 at 11.30 a.m.
The Minister for Education P Sabitha Indra Reddy will release the results at Dr. MCRHRD Institute at 11.30 am. The results will be available on www.bse.telangana.gov.in and www.bseresults.telangana.gov.in immediately after that.
A total of 5,09,275 students registered for the Class X exams that were conducted from May 23.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.