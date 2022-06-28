SSC results on June 30

Results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations will be released on June 30 at 11.30 a.m.

The Minister for Education P Sabitha Indra Reddy will release the results at Dr. MCRHRD Institute at 11.30 am. The results will be available on www.bse.telangana.gov.in and www.bseresults.telangana.gov.in immediately after that.

A total of 5,09,275 students registered for the Class X exams that were conducted from May 23.