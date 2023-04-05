SSC paper leak: Postal Circle tightens security

April 05, 2023 11:25 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Postal Circle is handling the booking, transmission and delivery of SSC examination answer script bundles, with utmost care for three decades.

Unfortunately, on April 3, one parcel (bag) carrying the answer scripts of SSC exam of the same date was found missing while being transported from Utnoor sub-post office to Utnoor bus stand, for onward transmission, said the department in a release here on Wednesday.

Stating that a departmental investigation is going on and the official concerned has been suspended, the Telangana Postal Circle has tightened the security system and reiterated that the instructions for handling SSC answer script bundles from the stage of booking till delivery to the concerned camp offices with a departmental escort at every stage have been given.

Also, proper vehicles for transportation of answer scripts have been arranged. Daily reviews or physical meetings are being conducted to make officials at all levels aware. Control rooms have been set up at Circle, Regional and Divisional levels and the same are functioning 24x7 for proper monitoring. Operations Control Centre at the Circle level is also monitoring the activity.