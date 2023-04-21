SSC paper leak case: HC notices to govt. over Bandi’s plea to quash FIR

April 21, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana High Court, on Friday, issued notices to the State government in a writ petition filed by State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar seeking a direction to quash the First Information Report (FIR) issued against him in the SSC question paper leak case.

Passing the interim direction, Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan instructed the State government to file a counter affidavit in response to the writ petition filed by Mr. Sanjay. Notices were also issued to the headmaster of Kamalapur government high school, which was the SSC examination centre from where the paper leaked.

Meanwhile, Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of the HC passed an interim order on Friday, directing the Police department to permit the hunger strike (Nirahaara Deeksha) by YSRTP founder president Y.S. Sharmila at Indira Park in Hyderabad.

While instructing the police to give consent to the hunger strike, the Judge made it clear that not more than 500 persons should be allowed to take part in the strike. The organisers should also inform the police 48 hours in advance as to when they would hold that hunger strike, the Judge said.

Ms. Sharmila moved the HC stating that Hyderabad police rejected her application seeking permission to hold the programme at Indira Park. She requested the court to give consent to the protest programme since it was meant to highlight public issues like TSPSC paper leak.